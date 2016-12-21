Small wonders capture the holiday spirit
The Sierra Pastel Society presents its Christmas membership show of miniature works "Small Wonders" at the El Dorado Arts Council Fausel House Gallery, 772 Pacific St. in Placerville. The show starts on Friday, Dec. 2 and runs through Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
