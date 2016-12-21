Placerville PD: Man sets fire to ex-g...

Placerville PD: Man sets fire to ex-girlfriend's home

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

Placerville police arrested a man accused of stealing from his ex-girlfriend's house and setting it on fire, officers said Tuesday. A neighbor called 911 on May 29 to report smoke coming from the home at 2580 Morrene Drive.

