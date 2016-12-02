Next test for pipeline protesters: the North Dakota winter
So far, the hundreds of protesters fighting the Dakota Access pipeline have shrugged off the heavy snow, icy winds and frigid temperatures that have swirled around their large encampment on the North Dakota grasslands. But if they defy next week's government deadline to abandon the camp, demonstrators know the real deep freeze lies ahead, when the full weight of the Great Plains winter descends on their community of nylon tents and teepees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Placerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hangtown, CA (Mar '09)
|Dec 5
|Hangtown Taxi
|18
|Addict
|Nov '16
|Noneya
|2
|Review: BOWENS CUSTOM CABINETS (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Health care insti...
|3
|trapped in pollock, desperately need black (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Rxaddict
|5
|Review: Brookside Dental - Phuong-Lien Ngo DDS (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|CHB
|5
|Cameron park lake
|Jul '16
|Watson
|1
|Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08)
|May '16
|WellArmed
|24
Find what you want!
Search Placerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC