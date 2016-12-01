Long Beach Playhouse Announces New Staff
Andrew Vonderschmitt, Executive and Producing Artistic Director at the Long Beach Playhouse is leaving for an exciting new position as Program Director for the Arts Council of El Dorado County. On Monday, November 28, The Playhouse board of directors voted to name Madison Mooney its Executive Director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Placerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hangtown, CA (Mar '09)
|Dec 5
|Hangtown Taxi
|18
|Addict
|Nov '16
|Noneya
|2
|Review: BOWENS CUSTOM CABINETS (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Health care insti...
|3
|trapped in pollock, desperately need black (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Rxaddict
|5
|Review: Brookside Dental - Phuong-Lien Ngo DDS (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|CHB
|5
|Cameron park lake
|Jul '16
|Watson
|1
|Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08)
|May '16
|WellArmed
|24
Find what you want!
Search Placerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC