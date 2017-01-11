Local tree man releases hometown CD
It's been a while since Old Hangtown was a destination for what Bob Seeger called "that kind of music that soothes the soul." But don't turn out the lights just yet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Village Life.
Comments
Add your comments below
Placerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hangtown, CA (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|Hangtown Taxi
|18
|Addict
|Nov '16
|Noneya
|2
|Review: BOWENS CUSTOM CABINETS (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Health care insti...
|3
|trapped in pollock, desperately need black (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Rxaddict
|5
|Review: Brookside Dental - Phuong-Lien Ngo DDS (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|CHB
|5
|Cameron park lake
|Jul '16
|Watson
|1
|Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08)
|May '16
|WellArmed
|24
Find what you want!
Search Placerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC