Hundreds protest at California Electoral College meeting
The rally was among dozens being held nationwide to urge electors to vote their conscience and reject the expected Electoral College win of President-elect Donald Trump. California's electors are pledged to vote for the winner of the state's popular vote, Hillary Clinton.
