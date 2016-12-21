Flood Advisory For Northwestern Calaveras And Alpine Counties
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for rain and snowmelt in northwestern Calaveras County and Northwestern Alpine County until 10:45 PM this evening. Moderate to heavy rain and snowmelt have been causing some minor street flooding with small streams running higher and faster over much of the westwen slope of the Sierra Nevada.
