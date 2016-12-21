eWellness Announces Additional Third Party PT Clinic for its PHZIO Telemedicine Platform
The Company is pleased to announce the Company successfully signed two additional PT Clinics including a multi-clinic practice in Placerville, California and a stand alone practice located in Mississippi for the use of its PHZIO Tele -rehabilitation Platform. These new clinics are part of our current universe of up to 30 beta site PT clinics to begin using our PHZIO system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Placerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hangtown, CA (Mar '09)
|Dec 5
|Hangtown Taxi
|18
|Addict
|Nov '16
|Noneya
|2
|Review: BOWENS CUSTOM CABINETS (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Health care insti...
|3
|trapped in pollock, desperately need black (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Rxaddict
|5
|Review: Brookside Dental - Phuong-Lien Ngo DDS (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|CHB
|5
|Cameron park lake
|Jul '16
|Watson
|1
|Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08)
|May '16
|WellArmed
|24
Find what you want!
Search Placerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC