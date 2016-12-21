EDH fee refunds on hold

El Dorado Hills property owners who paid the Public Safety Development Impact Fee will have to wait a bit longer for promised refunds. At Tuesday's El Dorado County Board of Supervisors meeting Chief Administrative Officer Don Ashton and County Counsel Mike Ciccozzi told the board refunds will be delayed as the county recently received a claim for payment from an attorney who's representing an El Dorado Hills couple that sued the county and several special districts, alleging that the entities were in violation of the California Mitigation Fee Act.

