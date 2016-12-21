Christmas tree farms see green on Black Friday
Grant Merryman, 2, and brother Broderick, 4, get ready to load up their 10-foot-tall Christmas tree, held by dad Ryan Merryman, into the cart after Uncle Michael Berezin, far left, cut it down at Hillside Tree Farm in Camino. The family came up from El Dorado Hills to find the perfect tree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Village Life.
Comments
Add your comments below
Placerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hangtown, CA (Mar '09)
|Dec 5
|Hangtown Taxi
|18
|Addict
|Nov '16
|Noneya
|2
|Review: BOWENS CUSTOM CABINETS (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Health care insti...
|3
|trapped in pollock, desperately need black (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Rxaddict
|5
|Review: Brookside Dental - Phuong-Lien Ngo DDS (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|CHB
|5
|Cameron park lake
|Jul '16
|Watson
|1
|Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08)
|May '16
|WellArmed
|24
Find what you want!
Search Placerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC