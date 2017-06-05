W-B Area CTC has a new director

W-B Area CTC has a new director

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

The joint operating committee of the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center voted 7-4 Thursday to appoint Anthony C. Guariglia as the center's administrative director. The only other applicant to interview for the job was Coughlin High School Principal Patrick Patte, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because of a policy that restricts naming job applicants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show o... Wed SkylinersDBCorps 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Jun 7 Hakeem 677
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) May '17 The real mfa 3,647
News Police charge four in OF (Dec '09) Apr '17 JJ genell 3
News 'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen Feb '17 TRUMP your President 3
Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07) Jan '17 Jet334 36
News Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m... Jan '17 we R da WORLD 13
See all Pittston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittston Forum Now

Pittston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Pittston, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,435 • Total comments across all topics: 281,646,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC