There are on the Times News story from Tuesday Jun 13, titled 'Our Town: Tamaqua' debuts on WVIA. In it, Times News reports that:

About two dozen Tamaqua residents traveled to Pittston last night for the debut of the WVIA documentary "Our Town Tamaqua." Residents manned the phones and took over 100 pledge calls during the two-hour program.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Times News.