'Our Town: Tamaqua' debuts on WVIA
There are 1 comment on the Times News story from Tuesday Jun 13, titled 'Our Town: Tamaqua' debuts on WVIA. In it, Times News reports that:
About two dozen Tamaqua residents traveled to Pittston last night for the debut of the WVIA documentary "Our Town Tamaqua." Residents manned the phones and took over 100 pledge calls during the two-hour program.
#1 8 hrs ago
My name is David Weston. I love Tamaqua and amember of the Tamaqua Historical Society. I'm a history bufff. I respect and love the people of Tamaqua. I'm also a guide. I also work for The Hometown Farmers Market. Come downtown Father's day Sunday.I won't put up with another Moey Fulton.Don't harrass me or else??
I hope to see Dave Argall... We need to talk... KochsTurkey Farm
