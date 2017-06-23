Northeast Fair Kicks Off This Weekend...

Northeast Fair Kicks Off This Weekend in Luzerne County

Yesterday

Newswatch 16 stopped by the fairgrounds Friday evening near Pittston and found people from all across the region enjoying everything from the rides, to the vendors, and the wide variety of delicious fair foods. The Northeast Fair is a major fundraiser for Pittston Township's fire and ambulance squads.

