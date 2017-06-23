Northeast Fair Kicks Off This Weekend in Luzerne County
Newswatch 16 stopped by the fairgrounds Friday evening near Pittston and found people from all across the region enjoying everything from the rides, to the vendors, and the wide variety of delicious fair foods. The Northeast Fair is a major fundraiser for Pittston Township's fire and ambulance squads.
Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|16 hr
|Knaz216
|3,648
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Jun 18
|Great Cheeto
|681
|'Our Town: Tamaqua' debuts on WVIA
|Jun 17
|DAVARG
|5
|Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|JJ genell
|3
|'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen
|Feb '17
|TRUMP your President
|3
|Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Jet334
|36
