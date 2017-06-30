Logistics company opening $12M facili...

Logistics company opening $12M facility in Pittston Twp.

Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Saddle Creek Corp., a third-party logistics company that provides warehousing, transportation, packaging and fulfillment services, has leased a 249,000-square-foot distribution facility at 1001 Sathers Drive near a new FedEx hub in the Grimes Industrial Park. Real estate company One Liberty Properties announced in a press release it has acquired the distribution facility on 21.8 acres for $12 million and is leasing it to Saddle Creek through 2022.

