Kids to decide playhouse style at park

Kids to decide playhouse style at park

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: The Times-Tribune

Children ages 13 and under can pick from Victorian, Cape Cod or carriage house styles for the full-size playhouse. Fidelity Bank is donating and constructing the 12-feet by 20-feet feature at the Lackawanna County park in Jermyn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) 16 hr Knaz216 3,648
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Jun 18 Great Cheeto 681
News 'Our Town: Tamaqua' debuts on WVIA Jun 17 DAVARG 5
Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show o... Jun 7 SkylinersDBCorps 1
News Police charge four in OF (Dec '09) Apr '17 JJ genell 3
News 'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen Feb '17 TRUMP your President 3
Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07) Jan '17 Jet334 36
See all Pittston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittston Forum Now

Pittston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Pittston, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,641 • Total comments across all topics: 282,005,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC