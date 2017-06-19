Kids to decide playhouse style at park
Children ages 13 and under can pick from Victorian, Cape Cod or carriage house styles for the full-size playhouse. Fidelity Bank is donating and constructing the 12-feet by 20-feet feature at the Lackawanna County park in Jermyn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
