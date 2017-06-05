Garden in West Pittston to grow on fl...

Garden in West Pittston to grow on flood-scarred land

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Gov. Tom Wolf walks with Congressman Matt Cartwright, Bob Morgan and Cassandra Coleman-Corcoran down Luzerne Ave. in WEst Pittston during tour of new streetscape.cv03wolfp4Warren Ruda / The Citizens' Voice Judy Aita talks about the West Pittston Community Garden to Gov. Wolf and Congressman Matt Cartwright.cv03wolfWarren Ruda / The Citizens' Voice Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday helped dedicate the West Pittston Tomorrow Community Garden at a property near the Susquehanna River that once contained a private home. The home was destroyed by flooding caused by Tropical Storm Lee in September 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) 17 min pete antonio 676
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) May '17 The real mfa 3,647
News Police charge four in OF (Dec '09) Apr '17 JJ genell 3
News 'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen Feb '17 TRUMP your President 3
Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07) Jan '17 Jet334 36
News Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m... Jan '17 we R da WORLD 13
News Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski Dec '16 Found Porn 1
See all Pittston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittston Forum Now

Pittston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
 

Pittston, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,696 • Total comments across all topics: 281,575,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC