Eager crowd sips Sole Ales' first pints at new Easton bar
The microbrewery from northeastern Pennsylvania opened Sole Bottle + Bar , where its fans can now sip one of 13 of its brews, nosh on a sandwich and get some cans or bottles for take out. Sixty beer lovers who wanted to sample some brews as soon as possible lined up around the building Wednesday.
