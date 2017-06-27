Closer look: W-B Area continues to struggle
Wilkes-Barre Area ranked last in the 38-district region on eight tests from the 2015-16 school year, including all three high school Keystone exams and five of the 14 PSSAs - eighth-grade science and math, sixth-grade English, fifth-grade English and third-grade English. Third- through eighth-graders take Pennsylvania System of School Assessment exams in English language arts and math.
Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Jun 25
|Fitzgerald
|3,649
|'Our Town: Tamaqua' debuts on WVIA
|Jun 25
|cuntfucker
|6
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Jun 18
|Great Cheeto
|681
|Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|JJ genell
|3
|'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen
|Feb '17
|TRUMP your President
|3
|Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Jet334
|36
