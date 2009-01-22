N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2009:01:22 19:53:51
Students from Wyoming Valley West, Pittston Area, GAR, Myers, Hanover, Greater Nanticoke Area, Wyoming Area, Hazleton, Northwest, Crestwood, West Side CTC and 2 of LIU 18A a a s transition classes attended the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation , job fair and skills session for high school students with special needs at King's College Wednesday morning.Mark Morancv11jobfairp1 Students from Wyoming Valley West, Pittston Area, GAR, Myers, Hanover, Greater Nanticoke Area, Wyoming Area, Hazleton, Northwest, Crestwood, West Side CTC and 2 of LIU 18A a a s transition classes attended the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation , job fair and skills session for high school students with special needs at King's College Wednesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|May 16
|Ann
|670
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|May 6
|The real mfa
|3,647
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|JJ genell
|3
|'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen
|Feb '17
|TRUMP your President
|3
|Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Jet334
|36
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan '17
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski
|Dec '16
|Found Porn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC