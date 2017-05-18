Low voter turnout expected in Tuesday's primary
Luzerne County voters go back to the polls Tuesday for a primary election that has judicial, county, municipal and school offices on the ballot. Low turnout is expected, and candidates for local offices in Luzerne County have not bought ads on broadcast TV in Northeast Pennsylvania.
