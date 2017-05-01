Leadership Wilkes-Barre will honor Lombardo
Michael Lombardo, business development director at Quad 3 Architectural and Engineering Services, will receive the 2017 Distinguished Leadership Award at the annual Leadership Wilkes-Barre dinner and graduation, according to a press release. The dinner will be held Thursday, June 8, at 5:30 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Pocono hotel and convention center in Plains Twp.
