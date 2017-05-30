Hopkins debuts in PTPA production
Ray Hopkins, son of Francis and Judey Hopkins, of West Pittston, has made his debut as Anthony Hope in Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts's version of 'Sweeney Todd." Hopkins, a 2015 graduate of Wyoming Area, just finished his sophomore year at Temple University where he is studying theater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|May 31
|Al Busillo
|671
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|May 6
|The real mfa
|3,647
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|JJ genell
|3
|'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen
|Feb '17
|TRUMP your President
|3
|Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Jet334
|36
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan '17
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski
|Dec '16
|Found Porn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC