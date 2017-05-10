GOP candidates for Old Forge Mayor see police as priority
The two Republican candidates vying for the chance to run on the GOP ballot for mayor of Old Forge in November name the borough's Police Department as a priority. The May 16 primary will determine whether former Old Forge police Officer Michael Louis Zupon or small business owner Michael Komensky will challenge Democrat Robert J. Legg for the office in the general election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|May 6
|The real mfa
|3,647
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|facepalm Friday
|663
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|JJ genell
|3
|'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen
|Feb '17
|TRUMP your President
|3
|Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Jet334
|36
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan '17
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski
|Dec '16
|Found Porn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC