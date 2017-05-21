Community Celebrates Launch of "Young People in Recovery" Chapter in Luzerne County
Dozens joined in celebration in one part of Luzerne County to welcome the latest chapter of an organization dedicated to living clean and sober, and celebrating recovery. The Young People in Recovery Wilkes-Barre chapter celebrated their chapter kick-off event Sunday afternoon on North Franklin Street in the Diamond City.
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|May 16
|Ann
|670
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|May 6
|The real mfa
|3,647
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|JJ genell
|3
|'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen
|Feb '17
|TRUMP your President
|3
|Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Jet334
|36
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan '17
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski
|Dec '16
|Found Porn
|1
