Back Roads Backed Up as Roadwork on I-81 in Luzerene County Continues
Drivers on part of Interstate 81 northbound were seeing nothing but brake lights again Tuesday morning as week two of roadwork continues. Some drivers in Luzerne County said they felt they had no escape from the traffic because even the back roads were backed up with other roadwork projects.
Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|May 6
|The real mfa
|3,647
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|facepalm Friday
|663
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|JJ genell
|3
|'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen
|Feb '17
|TRUMP your President
|3
|Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Jet334
|36
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan '17
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski
|Dec '16
|Found Porn
|1
