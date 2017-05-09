Back Roads Backed Up as Roadwork on I...

Back Roads Backed Up as Roadwork on I-81 in Luzerene County Continues

Tuesday

Drivers on part of Interstate 81 northbound were seeing nothing but brake lights again Tuesday morning as week two of roadwork continues. Some drivers in Luzerne County said they felt they had no escape from the traffic because even the back roads were backed up with other roadwork projects.

