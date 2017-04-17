Widening I-81 far off

For local drivers who deal daily with heavy Interstate 81 traffic, major help isn't on the way any time soon. The long-discussed widening of I-81 to three lanes for more than 30 miles north and south between the Clarks Summit and Nanticoke interchanges remains dependent on funding that so far doesn't exist, experts made clear at a Focus 81 meeting Wednesday.

