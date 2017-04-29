Rallies in Scranton Demand President Trump Fulfill Campaign Promises
Holding signs reading "Drain the swamp," about a dozen people were on Courthouse Square in Scranton to protest corruption in government. People who already thought President Donald Trump had not done enough in his first 100 days in office are now worried about what the rest of his first term could bring.
Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Fri
|The real mfa
|3,646
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr 1
|JJ genell
|3
|'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen
|Feb '17
|TRUMP your President
|3
|Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Jet334
|36
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan '17
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski
|Dec '16
|Found Porn
|1
