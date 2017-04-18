Political Scene

Joe Caffrey recently announced his intention to seek re-election to a 4-year term on the Wilkes-Barre Area School Board. A fundraiser to support his candidacy will be held on Thursday evening, May 4, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at A Touch of Class, 228 George Ave. in Wilkes-Barre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.