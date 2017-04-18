Political Scene
Joe Caffrey recently announced his intention to seek re-election to a 4-year term on the Wilkes-Barre Area School Board. A fundraiser to support his candidacy will be held on Thursday evening, May 4, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at A Touch of Class, 228 George Ave. in Wilkes-Barre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Apr 14
|Funny Bunny
|3,642
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr 1
|JJ genell
|3
|'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen
|Feb '17
|TRUMP your President
|3
|Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Jet334
|36
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan '17
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski
|Dec '16
|Found Porn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC