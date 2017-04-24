Police: Pair sold untaxed cigarettes
Two area residents, including an 80-year-old man, are facing conspiracy charges after a months-long sting operation uncovered a scheme that earned them thousands of dollars selling tax-free cigarettes. John Marshall Woodrosky, 80, of 15 Woodlawn Ave., Harveys Lake, and George McDaniels, of 144 W. Cemetery St., Ashley, are facing multiple felony counts of possessing and conspiring to possess unstamped cigarettes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Apr 14
|Funny Bunny
|3,642
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr 1
|JJ genell
|3
|'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen
|Feb '17
|TRUMP your President
|3
|Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Jet334
|36
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan '17
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski
|Dec '16
|Found Porn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC