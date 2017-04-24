Police: Pair sold untaxed cigarettes

Two area residents, including an 80-year-old man, are facing conspiracy charges after a months-long sting operation uncovered a scheme that earned them thousands of dollars selling tax-free cigarettes. John Marshall Woodrosky, 80, of 15 Woodlawn Ave., Harveys Lake, and George McDaniels, of 144 W. Cemetery St., Ashley, are facing multiple felony counts of possessing and conspiring to possess unstamped cigarettes.

