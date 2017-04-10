Plains Township Gets Facelift Thanks to Casino Money
The business district in Plains Township is getting a facelift thanks to a state grant worth nearly $250,000 dollars. It may not look like much now, but nearby business owner John Corcoran said the patch of grass on South Main Street in Plains Township holds a lot of promise.
