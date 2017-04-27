PennDOT Planning Work on Interstate 81
PennDOT officials say the repairs to the interstate will happen between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Airport exit and the Drinker Street exit in Dunmore. The work will take place in the beginning of May and take up to three weeks to complete.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Fri
|The real mfa
|3,646
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr 1
|JJ genell
|3
|'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen
|Feb '17
|TRUMP your President
|3
|Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Jet334
|36
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan '17
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski
|Dec '16
|Found Porn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC