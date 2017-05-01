Mary O'Connor and Sean Kimball Mary O'Connor and Sean Kimball
Mary O'Connor and Sean Robert Kimball were united in marriage Aug. 20, 2016, at St. Ignatius Church in Kingston, by the Rev. Michael Drevitch with Monsignor Neil Van Loon and the bride's uncle, Deacon John O'Connor, concelebrating.
