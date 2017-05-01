Mary O'Connor and Sean Kimball Mary O...

Mary O'Connor and Sean Kimball Mary O'Connor and Sean Kimball

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Mary O'Connor and Sean Robert Kimball were united in marriage Aug. 20, 2016, at St. Ignatius Church in Kingston, by the Rev. Michael Drevitch with Monsignor Neil Van Loon and the bride's uncle, Deacon John O'Connor, concelebrating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Apr 28 The real mfa 3,646
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Apr 7 facepalm Friday 663
News Police charge four in OF (Dec '09) Apr 1 JJ genell 3
News 'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen Feb '17 TRUMP your President 3
Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07) Jan '17 Jet334 36
News Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m... Jan '17 we R da WORLD 13
News Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski Dec '16 Found Porn 1
See all Pittston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittston Forum Now

Pittston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Pittston, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,921 • Total comments across all topics: 280,712,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC