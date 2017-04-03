Luzerne Co. redevelopment authority delays vote on selling rail lines
By Bill Wellock, The Citizens' Voice WEST PITTSTON - The Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority executive director Andy Reilly will wait until the authority board's next meeting before moving forward with a deed search on rail lines the authority considered selling for scrap.
