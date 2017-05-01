Local History: First Bapist Church ins Scranton has long, storied history
Sunday Times ArchivesFlames roar through the roof of the First Baptist Church, 156 South Main Ave., on Nov. 19, 1962. The three-alarm blaze left only the shell of the church standing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Apr 28
|The real mfa
|3,646
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr 1
|JJ genell
|3
|'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen
|Feb '17
|TRUMP your President
|3
|Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Jet334
|36
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan '17
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski
|Dec '16
|Found Porn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC