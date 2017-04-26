Governor Visits Packaging Plant That ...

Governor Visits Packaging Plant That Could Pave Way for Future Job Market

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Governor Tom Wolf visited a packaging plant in Pittston that could be paving the way for apprentice programs in the state. Greiner Packaging is known for making environmentally friendly yogurt cups, and it's satisfying a hunger for eager employees through apprenticeships.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Apr 25 ConCon 3,643
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Apr 7 facepalm Friday 663
News Police charge four in OF (Dec '09) Apr 1 JJ genell 3
News 'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen Feb '17 TRUMP your President 3
Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07) Jan '17 Jet334 36
News Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m... Jan '17 we R da WORLD 13
News Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski Dec '16 Found Porn 1
See all Pittston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittston Forum Now

Pittston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Pittston, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,313 • Total comments across all topics: 280,620,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC