Duryea Police Warn of Needles Found in Community
"We need to be more aware of what's going on for our kids' sake," said Maria Cedres of Pittston, whose children play in Duryea. Police are asking people who find needles to call 911 so an officer can remove it safely and so the locations can be marked down.
Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Apr 14
|Funny Bunny
|3,642
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr 1
|JJ genell
|3
|'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen
|Feb '17
|TRUMP your President
|3
|Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Jet334
|36
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan '17
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski
|Dec '16
|Found Porn
|1
