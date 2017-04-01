Community digest
COUNTY/MUNICIPAL REAL ESTATE TAX ADVISORY: The Luzerne County Treasurer's Office reminds Luzerne County property owners the discount period for all 2017 county real estate tax bills ends Friday, April 7. Discount payments bearing a U.S. Postal Service postmark of April 7 or earlier will be accepted by all tax collectors. Mail both parts of the tax bill with a self-addressed stamped envelope if a receipt is desired.
Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr 1
|JJ genell
|3
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Therealmfa
|3,641
|'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen
|Feb '17
|TRUMP your President
|3
|Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Jet334
|36
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan '17
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski
|Dec '16
|Found Porn
|1
