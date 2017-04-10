Career Exploration Day

Career Exploration Day

Sunday Read more: The Citizens' Voice

The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce along with PA CareerLinkA Luzerne County, Luzerne/Schuylkill Workforce Investment Board and the Pittston Area School District held its 1st Annual Career Exploration Day sponsored by MERICLE Commercial Real Estate on Friday, April 7, 2017 from 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Pittston Area High School.Mark Moran Dr. Heather Grimm of King's College describes a device that measures body fat and muscle with Pittston Area student Mia Barbieri.cv08careersp3 The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce along with PA CareerLinkA Luzerne County, Luzerne/Schuylkill Workforce Investment Board and the Pittston Area School District held its 1st Annual Career Exploration Day sponsored by MERICLE Commercial Real Estate on Friday, April 7, 2017 from 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Pittston Area High School.

Pittston, PA

