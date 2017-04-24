Business leaders honored at Scouts dinner
DAVE SCHERBENCO / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Honorees Greg Collins, left, and Bob and Maureen Mills, right, pose for a photo with keynote speaker Lou Piniella, center, a former Major League Baseball player and manager, before the Northeastern Pennsylvania Council of the Boy Scouts of America's Distinguished Citizens Awards Dinner. WILKES-BARRE - The Northeastern Pennsylvania Council of the Boy Scouts of America honored three of the region's business leaders Thursday at the council's 34th Annual Distinguished Awards Dinner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Fri
|The real mfa
|3,646
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr 1
|JJ genell
|3
|'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen
|Feb '17
|TRUMP your President
|3
|Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Jet334
|36
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan '17
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski
|Dec '16
|Found Porn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC