Ace Hardware opening distribution center with 200-plus jobs

Friday Read more: The Daily News-Record

Ace Hardware is opening a northeastern U.S. distribution center in eastern Pennsylvania, that will create more than 200 jobs. The $20 million, 1.1 million-square-foot warehouse will be in Bethel Township, near Fredericksburg.

