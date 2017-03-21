Regional police force could be coming to Pittston area - someday
Financial and procedural concerns have delayed plans that began about two years ago, and three other boroughs in the region have dropped out of the process. Those who remain are hopeful the proposed Northeast Regional Police Department will bring a well-trained, full-time, professional police presence to the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Therealmfa
|3,641
|'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen
|Feb '17
|TRUMP your President
|3
|Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Jet334
|36
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan '17
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski
|Dec '16
|Found Porn
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Cable Access
|660
|Create jobs.
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC