Police seize cocaine, several arrested after investigation

Friday Mar 31

Authorities on Tuesday seized 550 grams of cocaine with a street value of around $55,000 and arrested two men on several counts of drug trafficking and related offenses, according to a news release. After an arraignment Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Alexandra Kokura-Kravitz, Zachary Doron Woods, 27, of Pittston, and Erick S. Mondelice, 26, of Wilkes-Barre, both went to Luzerne County Correctional Facility because they were unable to post bail, set at $50,000 each, records show.

