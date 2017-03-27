Police: Pittston woman bit probation officers after trying to escape custody

A Pittston woman is facing aggravated assault charges after police say she bit two probation officers' hands as she tried to escape custody outside a drug rehabilitation clinic. Destiny Lee Lombardo, 23, of 112 Pine St., had to be wrestled to the ground and fought with probation officers trying to take her into custody for violating the terms of participation in Luzerne County Drug Court, police said.

