Police: Pittston man left 17-month ol...

Police: Pittston man left 17-month old son alone in car to buy drugs

A 31-year-old Pittston man left his 17-month-old son alone in the car while he bought drugs Wednesday in South Scranton, city police said. Nicholas Hewitt, of 94 Center St., is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of children.

