Pittston native brings Elvis tribute to Kirby Center

Pittston resident Shawn Klush brings his world-renowned Elvis act to F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts Saturday at 8 p.m. Klush, aka the "Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist," brings his world-renowned Elvis act to F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, April 8, at 8 p.m. The tribute artist began listening to a wide variety of music from a young age, absorbing as much of his dad's music as he could. He listened to songs other children his age thought wasn't "cool enough," he said.

