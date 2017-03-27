Pittston native brings Elvis tribute ...

Pittston native brings Elvis tribute to Kirby Center

SPECIAL TO WEEKEND TIMES Pittston resident Shawn Klush brings his world-renowned Elvis act to F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts Saturday at 8 p.m. Klush, aka the "Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist," brings his world-renowned Elvis act to F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, April 8, at 8 p.m. The tribute artist began listening to a wide variety of music from a young age, absorbing as much of his dad's music as he could. He listened to songs other children his age thought wasn't "cool enough," he said.

