Pittston celebrates St. Patrick with fourth annual parade
John Koza had a prime spot to watch the Pittston City St. Patrick's Parade, even as a bitter wind whipped along Main Street. Koza and Amy Schnader of Shavertown braved Saturday's return to wintry cold for the fourth annual parade, standing near the middle of the route to watch the marchers, floats and cars pass through downtown Pittston.
Pittston Discussions
