Patricia Jennings Fowler v. City of Scranton Mayor Christopher...

Before: SHWARTZ, GREENBERG and ROTH, Circuit JudgesCynthia L. Pollick , The Employment Law Firm, 363 Laurel Street, Pittston, PA 18640, Counsel for Appellant Kevin M. Conaboy , Abrahamsen, Conaboy & Abrahamsen, 1006 Pittston Avenue, Scranton, PA 18505, Counsel for Appellees Patricia Jennings-Fowler appeals the dismissal of three of her claims, the entry of summary judgment on one claim, and the denial of leave to further amend her Complaint. We will reverse the grant of summary judgment on the due process claim and the order, dismissing her retaliation claim.

