City officials cite turning points in the two-decade evolution of their downtowns
JAKE DANNA STEVENS / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER From left, former Scranton Mayor Chris Doherty, Carbondale Mayor Justin Taylor, former Pittston Mayor Mike Lombardo and former Wilkes-Barre Mayor Thomas Leighton pose in front of a mural in downtown Pittston. Each played a role in the revitalization of their downtowns.
Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Sun
|Fed Up in Carbondale
|3,639
|'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen
|Feb '17
|TRUMP your President
|3
|Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Jet334
|36
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan '17
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski
|Dec '16
|Found Porn
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Cable Access
|660
|Create jobs.
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
