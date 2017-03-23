ALDI in Kingston closing in May for r...

ALDI in Kingston closing in May for remodeling

Friday Mar 24 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

The ALDI discount grocery store in Kingston is scheduled to close for remodeling in early May and will reopen in late June, according to Bob Grammer, vice president for the company's Center Valley Division. The store at 481 Pierce St. is part of a nationwide plan to remodel and expand more than 1,300 U.S. stores by 2020.

