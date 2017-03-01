A slow train to justice in 'kids for ...

A slow train to justice in 'kids for cash' case

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Philly.com

Then Luzerne County Judge Mark A. Ciavarella Jr. declared, "Remanded until further notice." And Miers, 17 and without benefit of a lawyer, was shackled, chained, and sent off to a privately owned detention center - a jail whose owner, federal prosecutors say, was giving kickbacks to the judge in return for a steady supply of prisoners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police charge four in OF (Dec '09) 7 hr JJ genell 3
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Mar 17 Therealmfa 3,641
News 'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen Feb '17 TRUMP your President 3
Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07) Jan '17 Jet334 36
News Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m... Jan '17 we R da WORLD 13
News Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski Dec '16 Found Porn 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Dec '16 Cable Access 660
See all Pittston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittston Forum Now

Pittston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Pittston, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,023 • Total comments across all topics: 279,991,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC